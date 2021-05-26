Dates are released for more late night riding at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has announced further late night events

The second event will take place this Saturday and will see Blackpool Pleasure Beach open until 10pm for Spring Bank Holiday weekend fun.

Guests can purchase an eTicket and use all of the rides and attractions for the whole day, from 10am right through until 10pm.

As well as the rides late into the evening, Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s event spaces, The Hub and FY4, will host live entertainment all day from dancers and the amusement park's own resident DJ.

If customers purchase an eTicket for this Saturday, you can enjoy all the fun Blackpool Pleasure Beach has to offer, from 10am right through to 10pm. That’s 12 hours of fantastic fun and thrills for the whole family.

These take place on July 24 and 31, August 7, 14, 21 and 28, September 25 and October 23 and 31.

Managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “Our first Late Night Riding event of the season proved to be a huge hit with all of our guests earlier this month.

"I hope that many more people will take the opportunity to ride their favourite rides after dark and enjoy the live entertainment here at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.”