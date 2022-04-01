Comedy star Ed Byrne back in Blackpool

Ed Byrne presents his brand-new masterclass in observational comedy in his new stand up show If I’m Honest at Blackpool Grand Theatre on Sunday 24 April.

The much-loved comic has become a household name following his many memorable appearances on top comedy panel shows from Mock the Week to Have I Got News For You and QI. In the past year he has also hosted Live At The Apollo, taken a spin around the famous Top Gear track and starred in BBC’s smash-hit reality show The Pilgrimage.

During his 20 years in comedy, Ed has enjoyed huge critical and popular success, performed hit tours, sold out countless runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, had a successful two-week run in the West End and regularly appeared on radio, the stage and the big screen as well as TV.

Ed has also developed a huge overseas following and has performed to capacity audiences in Australia (where he shook hands with David Bowie backstage at a television show), New Zealand (where he was briefly a media sensation because of an argument with a barman), Singapore, Belgium, Bermuda, Norway, Austria, Switzerland and more. He is a regular on TV panel shows and plays to packed houses.

Ed Byrne: If I’m Honest is at Blackpool Grand Theatre on Sunday 24 April at 8pm.