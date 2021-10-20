Blackpool Illuminations to stay on longer during half-term

The Illuminations will shine for an extra hour at night during October half-term

The hour-long extension has been added from this Friday, October 22, and will remain in place each night until Saturday, October 30.

In addition to the Illuminations, Blackpool is hosting a fourth fireworks event on Saturday, October 23, and the annual Lightpool Festival, which includes an extensive programme of light-based installations, projection shows and live performance, is now running every night until October 30.

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “We are mindful that the resort will be extra-busy during the main October half-term holiday and this extension creates more time for people to enjoy the Illuminations and Lightpool Festival.

“For the duration of the festival, there are some spectacular additions to the main Illuminations display both on the Promenade and in the town centre including some never seen before in this country.

“We hope that many visitors will take the opportunity to park their cars and view the Illuminations and Lightpool installations and projection shows on foot or by tram.”

Visitors are also advised that part of Central Promenade (between Chapel Street and Talbot Square) will be closed to traffic between 4.30pm and 7pm on Wednesday, October 27.

This is to facilitate a viewing area for the annual Illuminated Tram Parade when, for one night only, visitors will be able to watch the battleship HMS Blackpool, the Fisherman’s Friend Trawler and the lottery-funded Great Western Train travel in convoy accompanied by the spectacular Spark! drummers.

They will be joined by illuminated giant puppets, Lumidogs, magical lanterns and carnival performers.

Visitors to the Illuminations that night are advised that the temporary road closure will not allow vehicles to drive along the entire Illuminations route until after 7pm.