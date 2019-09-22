Spaniel owners unite for walk to St Annes Pier

Dozens of spaniels and their owners gathered for a fun-packed, waggy-tail event which could now occur annually or even more frequently.

Owners group Fylde Coast Spaniels has only been going since January when a few spaniel lovers got in touch online.

This owner gives her pet pooch an encouraging cuddle during the beach walk

But since then the membership has grown and on Saturday a huge number of them took part in a walk from Starr Gate in Blackpool to St Annes Pier.

The group, which included spaniel cross breed owners, enjoyed the sunny stroll across the beach and they have now planned an indoor event - a Spooktacular Spaniels get together for Halloween in Fleetwood next month.

Georgie Jenky, who organised the weekend walk, said: "We had a huge turn out and it was great fun.

"The weather was brilliant and it was great to get together with other owners, we all walked two-and-a-half miles.

A moment to paws for thought during the walk to St Anners

"Everyone enjoyed it so much we may organise another walk later this year."

The group also held a collection and raised £60 towards charity Spaniel Aid UK.