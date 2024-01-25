Urgent warning issued to anyone buying the Samsung Galaxy S24 as tech giant unveils newest handset

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Samsung unveiled the device on January 17 to a keen and enthusiastic audience, and one of its key features includes advanced artificial intelligence.

But now, expert, James Moir, the CEO of easyfundraising, has warned shoppers who are interested in buying the highly anticipated smartphone to know one thing before they make their purchase.

Charity shopping platform, easyfundraising, wants consumers to buy using their website or app because they could claim money back for charity without it costing them a penny extra.

New Samsung S24. Photo: Unsplash

Operator O2 are offering £45 cash to charity if a customer takes out a contract with a handset that’s at least £45 a month. EE, meanwhile, say they’ll give £35 on contracts over £47.99 while Vodafone is offering a £35 donation on handset contracts over £50.

Samsung itself is offering to give 1.5 percent of any handset bought on its website to charity if the customer buys using the easyfundraising platform.

James says: “The Apple iPhone 15 was launched last year to huge fanfare and now it’s the turn of the new Samsung Galaxy S24.

“Tech lovers interested in buying it should be aware of something crucial before they go online and shop.

“Make sure you visit the easyfundraising platform before you buy because you could be missing out on free cash for good causes and charities.

“O2 are offering as much as £45 and that may not seem like a lot, but in a cost-of-living crisis when finances are stretched and people can’t afford to give as much, that could prove vital to the running of many of our much-loved charities.

“To see how much you could raise by buying the Samsung Galaxy S24 handset, head to the easyfundraising website or app. Find the retailer you wish to buy with through the platform, purchase your phone and/or contract, and then at the end of the process, you’ll be asked what charity or good cause you want to give to.

“It’s simple to unlock free cash for charity. And the good thing is it won’t you a penny extra.”

James says the platform’s new Donation Reminder on Samsung phones will help customers know that when they start shopping using the phone, they can also donate to charity too.

He says: “It’s a game-changer and we know it will be useful to those who have Samsung phones. Remember, the donation doesn’t cost the customer anything.”