Tesco unveils Easter range featuring egg-clusive treats from favourite brands.

To help inspire shoppers, Tesco has unveiled this year’s Easter range, which includes over 100 egg-cellent products to choose from.

What’s more, shoppers are spoilt for choice, with the supermarket offering 29 exclusive products starting from just £1.50. So, whether a lover of tangy orange, creamy hazelnut, or smooth salted caramel, there’s a flavour to suit every taste bud.

Tesco customers can choose from some of the nation’s favourite brands, with new and exclusive treats including, the Cadbury Caramilk Egg (£3.00), inspired by the beloved Caramac bar known for its distinctive caramel taste. For those that prefer white chocolate, why not try the Milkybar White Chocolate Egg with Mini Eggs (£5.00) featuring a deliciously creamy, hollow white chocolate eggshell filled with a bag of Milkybar mini eggs, making it perfect for sharing. For smaller treats, pick up the Cadburys Mini Eggs Orange (£1.50), or the Maltesers Mini Bunnies Orange Chocolate Bag (£1.50) – both exclusively available at Tesco.

New additions to the range this year include the M&M’s Milk Chocolate Mixed Extra-Large Egg, Maltesers Milk Chocolate Extra Large Easter Egg, and the Kit Kat Chunky Milk & White Chocolate Easter Egg – all available for just £5.00.

Or go all out this Easter with showstopping new eggs such as the Galaxy Milk Chocolate Caramel Giant Easter Egg (£12.00), Rowntree’s Randoms Milk Chocolate Incredible Easter Egg (£12.00), or Maltesers Truffle Milk Chocolate Easter Egg (£10.00).

For families planning a competitive Easter egg hunt around the home or garden, there are plenty of options that won’t break the bank. Tesco has a range of smaller eggs to choose from including, the new Galaxy Creamy Hazelnut Truffle Mini Eggs (£1.50), perfect for hiding in discreet places, or pick up the new Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Mini Eggs (£1.50), for any peanut butter fans in the family.