One of the best places to start would be with a smart system for getting rid of our recycling and rubbish in the kitchen.

In steps EKO with some of the best products around to re-organise and enhance our daily routines.

The choice is mindboggling with shapes and sizes to fit pretty much any space you might have in the home for kitchen bins and recycling stations. There’s the traditional pedal bins rubbing shoulders with high-tech sensor containers, as well as touch bins and even an open-top series.

Being in a small flat, space is limited in the kitchen, but the X Cube Kitchen Bin 30L slotted in perfectly. Moving away from the common circular design seen in many kitchen bins, the X Cube’s rectangular shape means it sits flush against the wall to save space.

But the shape isn’t the defining feature of this bin. It may look sleek and unassuming, but when you lift the lid you see the features which make this bin stand out. The stainless steel pedal bin boasts an anti bacterial coating, germ resistant removable inner bucket, deodorizer compartment and a silicone seal to contain odours. All a must in a busy household.

The removable inner bucket makes bag changes and bin cleaning easy as the bucket has a bag holder function allowing bags to be kept secure and the bin rim to be kept looking neat and tidy with no messy overhang.

One last thing of note – the durable pedal on the X Cube bin has been tested to last more than 100,000 times and to give you even more confidence the X Cube bin comes with a 10 year warranty.

All-in-all a top choice for any kitchen.

With very little floor space or counter top room the quest for a suitable recycling container was made easy with EKO’s huge range of items.

I wanted something to sit on the counter top so I went for a Food Waste Deco Caddy 4L. It is meant to collect food waste but can be used for any purpose – and is a decent size so you can collect your recycling in it before transferring to the large bin outside. Certainly beats a carrier bag shoved in the corner!

To finish off the EKO kitchen transformation the Regal Dish Rack is a gamechanger at washing up time. Featuring a collapsible dish holder and removable cutlery holder, it is easy to create extra space for pots, pans and large bowls. And the non-scratch posts make for safe and stable drying of glassware or other delicate items.

The versatile design of this dish rank ensures quick drying, with extendable feet creating a slight incline, and a water spout which allows water to drain directly into the sink.