A trial of 25 shops – including Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster and Burnley – will be launched next month.

For the first time ever, Primark customers will have the option to buy online and collect in store on a nominated day.

The trial will offer customers the opportunity to shop an extended kids’ range - spanning everything from clothing and accessories, to decorative nursery products and toys - and will also include hundreds of items exclusive to Click + Collect.

Primark in Lancaster is one of 25 stores selected for a trial of a new click + collect service which launches next month.

"First in the country”

Kari Rodgers, Primark UK Retail Director, said: “We're thrilled that customers across North West England, parts of Yorkshire and North Wales, will soon be the first in the country to get the chance to try out our new Click + Collect offer.

"From launch, they’ll be able to browse and buy from our extensive range of kids clothing and nursery products, from the comfort of their own home, before coming to collect from one of our chosen 25 stores."

This news follows the announcement in August that Primark is protecting the prices on more than a thousand essential kids’ products in response to the increasing pressure felt by households up and down the country.

Why do it?

A new report released by Barclays Corporate Banking reveals that click-and-collect shopping will be worth £4.58bn in the North West this year.

Click-and-collec now accounts for 50 per cent of sales for retailers who offer the service in the North West, up from 37.3 per cent a year ago.

The popularity of the service grew during the pandemic but, unlike pure online sales which peaked during that period, it has continued to grow post the lifting of lockdown restrictions, indicating that click-and-collect is a consumer behaviour that is here to stay.

The click-and-collect economy now also underpins 22,800 jobs across the industry in the North West, which equates to 4.4 per cent of the region’s retail workforce.