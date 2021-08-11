New mum Charlotte Dawson launches clothing collection with Forever Unique

Charlotte Dawson launches new clothing collection with Forever Unique

The daughter of the late Lytham based legend comic Les Dawson said the collection, which launched today, is filled with flattering outfits to make women feel 'fabulous'.

Former make up artist Charlotte, who grew up in the Fylde with mother Tracy, and now lives in Manchester with her fiance Matt Sarsfield, gave birth to their first child Noah in January.

Charlotte said: “I’m so excited to introduce my new and ‘Honest’ collection with Forever Unique.

"The collection is filled with flattering outfits to make you look and feel fabulous! We need to love ourselves and this collection is honest, it reflects me and comes from the heart.

Owned by Seema Malhotra, star of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, Forever Unique has recently rebranded with a more affordable pricing structure.

Charlotte’s ‘Honest’ collection will be available in sizes 8-16.

Seema Malhotra said: “Our ethos has always been empowering women through the art of our clothing and Charlotte was the perfect person to champion this message.

"She is a confident, bold and a beautiful girl who represents the brand completely! I’m beyond excited for her to join the Forever Unique family, this collection is super special.”