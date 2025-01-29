More British women are golfing than ever before, finds American Golf

The UK's biggest golfing retailer has shared that there are more women golfers than ever before despite a rainy summer setting back the average number of rounds played this year by almost a tenth across the UK.

The huge boost for women's golf comes as club sales have rocketed by more than a third (34%) over the past year, new data from leading golf retailer American Golf reveals.

The upswing in lady golfers is driven by a 42% increase in women's package set sales, which provide an affordable all-in-one set of clubs most commonly bought by beginner golfers.

Iron sales have also seen a dramatic uplift of 44% on the year as well as putters up over a half in sales (53%). Drivers, woods and utility clubs also saw sales increases by 18% over the same period.

The surge in women’s participation is being supported by American Golf’s Game Changers campaign, who over the past year have been striving for a more inclusive game by celebrating new golfing trailblazers who are inspiring more people to pick up a club.

The retailer is using its platform to share the stories of some of golf's most inspirational players including Mandi Large, one of the UK’s leading blind golfers, along with pioneers like Yvonne Brooke, founder of The Women’s Golf Lounge - a thriving Facebook community with more than 13,000 members dedicated to encouraging participation. American Golf has supported the group through exclusive discounts and sponsorships, including the group’s annual North vs South tournament.

Stuart Middlemiss, Chief Commercial Officer, at American Golf said: “Golf is a game for everyone and we’re incredibly excited to see such a huge increase in the number of women joining the game.

“Our mission goes beyond our investment into equipment - we want to support every aspect of the game for women, including making them feel great on the course. While we’re thrilled by the growth in clubs, we’re equally focused on expanding our range of women’s apparel. This increased demand has enabled us to expand the lines available for women golfers and to get those new products in more quickly.

“We’re investing heavily in fashionable and functional clothing options across our exclusive brands such as Stromberg, as well as the other brands we stock, to ensure that our women golfers have access to apparel that combines style, comfort and performance.”

You can read more about the Game Changers here.