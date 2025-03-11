Houndshill Shopping Centre Yours Clothing reopens after store refresh.

Yours Clothing at Houndshill Shopping Centre, Blackpool has opened its doors in the Houndshill with a brand-new feel.

Incorporating BadRhino Menswear, the store for plus size fashion opens after a successful refresh, featuring new fitting rooms, Lifting LED lighting and new shopfront with signage.

Emma Threlfall, Centre Manager at Houndshill Shopping Centre, commented: “We’re delighted to see Yours Clothing back open to the public with their fresh new feel, with figure flattering fashion we know that our visitors are keen to get back in store and we can’t wait to see what our customers think of the new design.”

Amanda, Store Manager at Your Clothing, Blackpool, said: "We are thrilled to be back open and our first couple of weeks has seen so many of our regular customers back with us. The team have received many compliments about the refresh which we are delighted to hear.

What do you think of the new look?"

Your Clothing will be open 9am to 5:30pm Monday to Saturday & Sunday 10:30am to 4:30pm.