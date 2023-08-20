Earlier this week we revealed that the popular discount store Home Bargains had unveiled a Christmas decorations aisle.

In light of this, we asked the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette readers if August is too early to be thinking about Christmas.

Across both sites we received over 500 comments from Lancastrians eager to wade in on the debate.

There was definitely a majority opinion

Is it too early to think about Christmas? Image: Sandra Seitamaa on Unsplash

Sue Varley: “As much as I love Christmas it’s far too early to be thinking about it! Let’s have summer first!”

Caroline Williams: “Far to early! Reeks retail desperation! Get the summer lines back out! I’m still hoping there’s another heatwave on the way! ☀️☀️”

Amy Louise Black: "Yes, yes it is too early… I love Christmas but I am just getting over the school uniform shop"

Mel Gordon: “Yep far to early let me enjoy my summer before the anxiety kicks in for Xmas thanks”

Jean Harod: “Yes definitely. By the time Christmas arrives it’s gone on to long”

David Faulkner: “Yes. Nothing should be out until after Nov. 5th. There are other celebrations/holidays before Christmas. It's an added stress for a lot of people. Personally, it puts me off Christmas as it feels like it's around too long.”

Heather Ann Ainsworth: "Yes it is to early it’s ridiculous we are still in summertime and Halloween and bonfire night hasn’t been yet every year gets worse it’s as if they are throwing it in our faces people can’t afford to eat heat and pay bills I’m sure they don’t want to see all this yet “

Lorna Price: "They are doing It a month earlier than last year. I feel for the parents of kids on school holidays who are under enough pressure without them now asking about Xmas & what they want. It's the middle of summer just give it a rest.”

Anne Baxendale: “Yes, I wanted to sweep all of it off the shelves!!”

Some were a little more festive

Mick Bolton: “This is fantastic news have they got trees in”

Ema Catterwall: "Never to early especially this day and age. Most people like to plan early to spread the cost so it's not much of a burden. Well done home bargains”

Zoe Barker: “It helps people buy bit by bit"

Hazel Galloway: “No, plenty of time for struggling families to get prepared and not feel guilty with struggles”

Dawn Stonier: "People do realise that they can just not look at it if they don't want to right ? Personally I like to pick up a few nice Christmas bits early as when it gets to November my money is all going on presents.”

Ann Wilson: “definitely not...It's The Most Wonderful Time of The Year"

Julie Eustace: “No. People can buy it or leave it.”

Anita Collier: “Nope, I've booked Grotto visits and Christmas Eve show already and began buying presents. I don't think it's too early. Especially with the cost of living crisis, giving people the opportunities to spread the cost. For most people there are only 4 pay days until Christmas."