Gear up for biker chic clobber collection from Garbstore and Honda

By Chris Page
Published 17th Jun 2024, 16:14 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 11:54 BST
Gear up for new iconic clothing range (photo: @noahsahady)Gear up for new iconic clothing range (photo: @noahsahady)
Gear up for new iconic clothing range (photo: @noahsahady)
Motorcycle mantra acronym ATGATT is proving perfect "all the gear all the time" fit for an innovative biker themed clothing capsule.

Garbstore presents the exclusive collection in collaboration with Honda, drawing inspiration from latter's iconic Dax heritage, beloved for the brand's eternal charm and personality.

Capturing laid-back and spirited essence of the line through graphic-driven garments, the range comprises three trendsetting t-shirts and two stylish sweatshirts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The screen-printed tops reinterpret quintessential logos from Honda's archive, courtesy the stores signature tongue-in-cheek design experts.

New iconic clothing range biker chic (photo: @noahsahady)New iconic clothing range biker chic (photo: @noahsahady)
New iconic clothing range biker chic (photo: @noahsahady)

New items are available online at https://www.couvertureandthegarbstore.com/ site as https://www.couvertureandthegarbstore.com/ well as Couverture & The Garbstore's eclectic concept outlet, launched in London by Emily Dyson and Ian Paley, showcasing best emerging independent womenswear, menswear, accessory and homeware styles since 2008.

Related topics:HondaLondon