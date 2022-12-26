The fashion show was put on for members of Treales Women’s Institute at the Boys’ Brigade by staff and volunteers of the Trinity Hospice shop in Kirkham.

With sales of clothes, accessories and Christmas cards on the day, a generous donation from the Women’s Institute and follow up visits by members to the shop, the event has contributed nearly £600 for the charity.

Kirkham shop manager, Giulia Rostron, said: “It was such a wonderful event, and we all had fun putting it together.

Heather Diggings from the Treales Women’s Institute is escorted by Roger Wordsworth (wearing model’s own) in a party piece to wow the crowds Pic: David Bradbury

“We are very fortunate across all of our Trinity and Brian House shops to have a strong team of passionate and dedicated volunteers, and here at Kirkham our volunteers were thrilled to be able to support us in preparing for the show.

“It’s been an effort spanning five or six months sorting through donations to our shop and putting items away that would be perfect for our Christmas-themed fashion show.”

On the night, models from the Women’s Institute and the charity shop displayed an array of donated goods to put on four fashion collections on the catwalk: jackets and coats, ladies who lunch, cocktail party and Christmas party.

Giulia added: “Everything worn as part of the show, whether it was on the models or by the host and organisers, was donated clothing from the shop. The only exceptions were any small accessories that were models’ own and the gentleman’s tuxedo.

“The idea was to show the ladies that you can buy full outfits or part of them from our charity shop. Whether they knew about our shop or not, the room was full of people who went away talking about our shop and the clothes available there.

“It was a fantastic night. We’re so pleased with how well it went and how much the ladies enjoyed it.”

Every penny raised or donated at the night, and to the shop directly, goes to Trinity Hospice, helping provide outstanding palliative and end-of-life care to all who need it across the Fylde coast, whether they are at home, in hospital or a care home or at the Bispham-based hospice.

Thanks to the generosity of the hospice’s supporters, including those who choose to donate to and buy from its shops, means hospice care is available and free to all who need it day and night.

Heather Jagger, from the Women’s Institute at Treales, said: “Our members had a wonderful time at the fashion show. It was lovely to see the wonderful outfits available at our local Trinity Hospice shop, and I know many of the ladies have since been back to grab a bargain.

“We know an incredible amount of effort was put in by Giulia and her team at the shop to put on such a wonderful show, and we are truly grateful.

