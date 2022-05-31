Cost of living: 10 areas of spending Blackpool bargain hunters can haggle over the price

With the cost of living biting it’s always worth trying to get the best deal you can – and a little haggling can sometimes go a long way!
If you want to cash in on these ‘invisible’ deals, here are 10 areas you can haggle on the pirce, courtesy of OnlineMoneyAdvisor.co.uk
1. Package holidays
If you’re looking for a luxury weekend getaway to a sunny paradise with all expenses paid which costs pennies, then join the queue. That said, it’s still possible to book your ideal getaway at a price that works for you. The important distinction is that travel operators create holiday packages, while travel agents sell them. Different travel agents will offer different prices for the exact same packages, you just need to find the agent who’s willing to give you the best deal.
Photo: pb
2. Cars
Have you ever been quoted £1,500 for a repair on your car? Depending on your luck, the part that needs replacing might just be floating on eBay for a mere £45 and your local garage could repair the part for a fraction of the manufacturer’s quoted price. Haggling on the cost of a car, whether you’re buying, selling or repairing – can save you a fortune. In the case of buying a used car, for example, you only need a little knowledge on the make and model of the car you want, the original retail price of the car and if rival car dealers in your area also have the same car (and its price).
Photo: pb
3. Clothes
If you notice a nice shirt in your favourite clothes shop that has a button missing, you can score yourself a sweet discount. Of course, this isn’t to say that you should be on a mission to find clothes with the biggest rips and stains just so you can get them for free, but even a slight fault will dash the prices of all types of clothing. If sewing on a new button isn’t your style, then just casually drop into conversation with a worker that a rival store has the same item of clothing for a lower price.
Photo: pb
4. Glasses
Similarly, buying new glasses at a reasonable price (seemingly impossible these days) might require the same song and dance as buying clothes. Bouncing competitors off each other is a great way to put yourself in the most favourable position possible. Most opticians also offer free eye tests and free lens cleanings too, so don’t miss out.
Photo: pb