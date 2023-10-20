Co-op and Boyes launch in Thornton-Cleveleys

Co-op’s new-look Thornton Centre store relaunches (Thursday, October 19) with Boyes partnering with Co-op to launch its latest value store inside.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Co-op store - located in Victoria Road East, Thornton-Cleveleys (Blackpool) - has undergone a major makeover and programme of works to create a fresh new-look, layout and range to better service the community and, visitors to the area.

The store includes the online delivery of groceries through Co-op’s online shop – shop.coop.co.uk and, parcel collection services with Amazon and DPD for added ease and convenience. There is also a cash machine to provide access to cash in the community. This sits alongside a focus on fresh, healthy products; meal ideas; everyday essentials; food-to-go; Fairtrade products, chilled beers and award winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from; vegan and plant-based products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new laundry service will also be available with a Revolution Laundromat located outside the store for washing and drying all types of laundry.

New-look Co-op launches

In addition, Boyes has partnered with Co-op to launch its newest store – which has created 10 new jobs. With a reputation for providing an extensive choice of quality, branded, products for the home and family at bargain prices, Boyes will sell a wide variety of products including clothing; homewares; electrical appliances; stationery, DIY products; soft furnishings, pet products and, seasonal ranges.

The Boyes store launches inside the Co-op in time for shoppers to benefit from a selection of great seasonal offers in the Boyes’ Autumn Event.

Terry Mark, Co-op Store Manager, store, said: “We have had a fantastic response, the team is delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment to transform the store – it has a great new-look. We are also delighted to partner with Boyes who are launching their newest outlet inside. It is a fantastic addition to the store. We have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community and, visitors to the area. With a focus on delivering member-value so that the people who own our business, our members, benefit every time they shop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyes Regional Manager, Fiona Lawson, said: “Boyes are extremely excited about being part of the Thornton-Cleveleys community, bringing our range of DIY, homewares and clothing to more people. We’re delighted to be working with Co-op and to be joining them as part of their investment and transformation of this store. We look forward to opening and meeting new customers.”

Boyes launch newest store inside Co-op

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August, Co-op announced its biggest ever single investment in pricing of £70 million, as it extended its ‘member-only’ pricing across everyday essentials. The convenience retailer launched the price investment with a list of nearly 200 fixed lines including milk, eggs and bread, with a Co-op sliced loaf priced at just 76p.

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives. Its Members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation, and enjoy a wide number of benefits including member-only pricing across everyday essentials, money back on own-brand purchases and personalised offers via the Co-op Membership app.

The Co-op store will open 7am-10pm (Monday – Saturday) and, 10am-4pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyes will open between 8am-8pm (Monday-Saturday), and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

Co-op store manager Terry Mark

Alongside Food, Co-op operates Funeralcare; Insurance and Legal Services. More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership