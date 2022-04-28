Booths wins Wine Supermarket of the Year for the third consecutive year in the People’s Choice Wine Awards

The independent family-owned retailer beat stiff competition from Aldi, Co-op, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose to win the top award as well as winning individual awards for their Booths’ brand wines.

The People’s Choice Awards reflect consumer tastes and choices and the playfully-named award categories are designed to fit alongside people’s lifestyle choices.

The ethos of the awards is to put the consumer at the heart of the process, allowing them to take part in the voting and judging process for wines and brands they love.

Steve Royle, and Amelia Slinger (right) present the award to Booths

It was the second award for the retailer in the space of a few days, after being named the Spirits Supermarket of the Year at the International Wines and Spirits competition.

Victoria Anderson, Booths Wine Buyer said: “This is an extra special award for Booths as it’s a vote from our biggest critics, our customers.

"As a small independent retailer up against such big competition, it’s humbling to be recognised by those that matter most.

Chorley's Steve Royle was one of the hosts at the 5th People’s Choice Wine Awards

"At Booths, sourcing exceptional food and drink underpins our buying ethos.

"I look for wines that offer quality and provenance, but I also look for wines that are more adventurous enabling us to offer such a diverse and exciting range."

Booths’ individual awards went to Booths’ 20-year-old Tawny Port, which won the “Pass the Crackers” award for wines to match with cheese; The Booths Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, which won the “Fire up the BBQ White” award and Booths English Sparkling Wine, which won Silver for the “Treat Yourself Sparkling category”.

Chorley’s Britain’s Got Talent finalist, funny man Steve Royle was one of the award hosts at the Stoller Hall in Manchester. The awards were presented by The Wine Show’s Amelia Singer (Amazon Prime) and ex-BBC’s Food and Drink wine presenter, Kate Goodman.

Guests in the audience at the 5th People’s Choice Wine Awards

The People’s Choice Wine Awards was created in 2017 by Janet Harrison of Cracking Wine and Judy Kendrick, MD of award-winning wine marketing consultancy JK Marketing.

The awards, which now incorporate both wines and spirits, is the only UK-based national drinks awards dedicated to, and judged by, enthusiastic consumers with help and support from industry professionals.

They are designed to reflect how the average drinker in the UK chooses and enjoys wines and spirits.