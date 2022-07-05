Amongst the gold medal winning cheese were Booths’ brand cheeses including Booths Traditional Creamy and Crumbly Lancashire, Organic Stilton, and Booths PDO Farmhouse Cheddar.

Booths was also named Best Cheddar Cheese Retailer of the Year for the third year running, at the competition at the held at the Staffordshire Show Ground, Stafford.

Booths Cheese Buyer Alan Kirby said: “We’re incredibly proud of the cheese we sell and delighted with our gold medals at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Booths has won 23 gold medals at the International Cheese Awards

"Booths have a great tradition of retailing superlative cheeses from suppliers who truly care about craft and quality.”

“The first EH Booth endeavoured to sell the very best good available served by first class assistants and 175 years later we stick to this tried and tested formula.

"We choose the very best cheese to sell, but that’s just part of our excellence.”

The food and drink retailer celebrates its 175th year in business this summer and remains respected for their wide range of artisan and speciality cheeses sourced from cheesemakers across the UK and the continent.

It was founded in June 1847, by tea dealer Edwin Henry Booth, 19, who secured a loan of £80 to open his first shop, The China House in Blackpool.

He repaid the debt three months later, making a profit of £50.