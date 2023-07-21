News you can trust since 1873
Barbie superfan from Lancashire on 'beautiful' Margot Robbie and 'spot' on Ryan Gosling in new film

A Barbie fanatic from Lancashire has praised Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's real-life performances of Barbie and Ken as "spot on".
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 13:48 BST

Clare Rawling, 42, from Blackpool saw a pre-release screening in London, which left her in tears with its “lovely touches” - and references to the doll’s vintage era.

The mum has forked out thousands of pounds on dolls and accessories spanning six decades.

Click here for how Clare ended up re-igniting her childhood love for Barbie

Clare Rawling and her Barbie dolls at the pre-release screen of the Barbie movie.
Clare Rawling and her Barbie dolls at the pre-release screen of the Barbie movie.
This Lancashire city has been named as the second most Barbie-obsessed place in the country

She also boasts a brilliant collection of outfits, props and sets which she plays with by arranging them in scenarios and taking pictures for social media.

She said: "I’m a huge Ryan Gosling fan, but I didn’t anticipate what I got from him. He was spot on. Margot Robbie did incredibly well as Barbie. She’s beautiful.”

"Twists and turns”

Clare Rawling and her Barbie dolls at the pre-release screen of the Barbie movie.
Clare Rawling and her Barbie dolls at the pre-release screen of the Barbie movie.

And she said fans should be ready for a few “twists and turns” in the movie, which left her feeling emotional about her love for the 'plastic fantastic' icon.

She said: “I absolutely love it. As a fan of Barbie, it spoke to me massively. There were references that related back to the vintage Barbies that I collect.

“I didn’t really have any preconceptions going into it. But as a fan, there were certainly lots of really lovely touches.

“It was very emotional in parts. I didn’t expect that – and it made me cry. There are definitely a few twists and turns."

Clare Rawling and her Barbie dolls at the pre-release screen of the Barbie movie.
Clare Rawling and her Barbie dolls at the pre-release screen of the Barbie movie.

New dolls

Full-time carer Clare also revealed she had already snagged some of the new dolls, released alongside the film, for her huge collection.

She added: “I have a lot of friends who send me gifts, it’s a huge part of the community. My collection will never end, and I got gifted three of the new Barbies.

“They’ve just released a new wave for the movie. Mattel must be making an absolute fortune!"

Clare Rawling and her Barbie dolls at the pre-release screen of the Barbie movie.
Clare Rawling and her Barbie dolls at the pre-release screen of the Barbie movie.

Where did it all come from?

Clare said her fascination with Barbie started when she was a child and her obsession was so intense that her dad converted into playspace for her.

She stopped playing with them when girls at school became mean to her and didn't pay much thought to her favourite childhood pastime until lockdown.

Her husband Colin, 58, bought her the toy, an 'Oh Penny' doll - which then set Clare's mind racing about how else she might be able to roll back the years.

