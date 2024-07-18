Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kevin the Carrot fans will be jumping for joy as the nation’s favourite carrot has been spotted on Aldi’s latest TV ad.

As the Official Supermarket Partner of Team GB and ParalympicsGB, the supermarket has announced that Kevin has received a sporty makeover to celebrate the Paris 2024 Games, and Aldi shoppers can get their hands on their very own limited-edition version.

Sprouting in the middle aisle from 25th July, the new limited edition soft toy will be available for just £3.99. Dressed in his sporty best with a blue Union Jack headband, Kevin is ready to go for gold.

Aldi launches limited-edition Olympic Kevin the Carrot.

Kevin and sporting fans alike better run, jump or dive into stores to get their hands on the sought-after carrot, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone! What’s more, eagle eye-d shopper might spot a sporty version of their favourite vegetable in Aldi’s latest TV ad, launching on screens nationwide today.

The medal-worthy return of Kevin the Carrot comes as the supermarket launches a Sports Bursary with Team GB and ParalympicsGB to provide much-needed coaching and funding to local teams, schools and clubs.

Ten winning sports groups will be selected by Aldi and Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes to receive the unique Sports Bursary, which includes a ‘money can’t buy’ coaching session at their club, led by a Team GB or ParalympicsGB athlete to inspire the next generation of athletes. To top it off, they will receive a cash prize of £1,500 to buy bespoke equipment and facilities, and Aldi vouchers.

Kevin will be available to buy in-stores only from 25th July, while stocks last.