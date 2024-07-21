Aldi is giving FREE Lacura sun cream to outdoor workers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
While the scorching weather is a welcome relief from what has been described as the ‘wettest summer on record’, research by skin care charities shows that 67% of people find the cost of SPF too high, saying they would use it more if it was 20% cheaper. Data also shows that 1 in 10 people are not using sunscreen because it’s too expensive.
In a bid to alleviate cost concerns and protect skin against UV rays, Aldi is giving 1,000 outdoor workers a £5 voucher to spend on award-winning lotion including its Lacura Moisturising SPF30 Lotion (£2.49, 200ml), recently awarded a ‘Great Value’ accreditation by consumer champion, Which? – beating other brands costing three times as much.
Aldi’s £2.49 lotion was praised by Natalie Hitchins, Which? Head of Home Products and Services, for being a ‘top quality sunscreen’ available ‘at a time when shoppers need affordable options.’
With Aldi’s five-star UVA-rated sun care range starting from just £1.35, winners will be able to choose from the cream of the crop. All outdoor workers need to do is email [email protected] with their name and job description.
Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, says: “High quality sun care products should be a right, not a privilege, which is why we’re proud to offer quality SPF products at unbeatable prices.
“It’s great to see the sun is finally making an appearance but with that comes a need to keep our skin safe. We hope this gesture will bring a smile to the brilliant British outside workforce, while protecting against harmful UV rays.”
Available in stores nationwide now, Aldi’s Lacura sun care range can be found here. T&Cs available here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.