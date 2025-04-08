Aldi becomes first UK supermarket to offer free period products in customer and staff toilets.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi is providing pads and tampons in its in-store toilets, with customers able to simply take what they need.

The supermarket has also partnered with leading menstrual equity charity, Bloody Good Period, to donate over 1 million period products to support the charity’s fight against period poverty. The campaign is further backed by Clara Amfo, broadcaster and Bloody Good Period ambassador.

New research released today from the supermarket reveals the extent of the period poverty crisis across Britain, with over 1 in 3 of those who menstruate (41%) admitting they are unable to afford to buy period products, and a third (30%) are being faced with the decision of whether to buy period products or choose other essential items, such as food or clothing, for themselves and their family.

The research reveals that period products are being ‘shelved’ in supermarkets across the country, left behind by those struggling to afford them in favour of milk (30%), fresh fruit and vegetables (29%), and bread (29%).

Others who prioritise buying tampons or pads find themselves sacrificing basics like household cleaning supplies (26%) and food staples such as eggs, bread, milk and cereal (all 18%) to afford them.

Clara Amfo, broadcaster and Bloody Good Period ambassador, says: “Having been an ambassador for Bloody Good Period for the last two years, I am a firm believer that menstrual care is a basic human right.

"As a society, we need to ensure that we are making period products accessible and affordable for all. Aldi partnering with Bloody Good Period to raise awareness of period poverty and providing free products in their store toilets is a fantastic step in the right direction that will help millions across the country.”

As period products are not freely available in public toilets across England and Wales, those who are struggling are having to rely on friends and family (50%), their workplace (19%) and other public services such as sexual health clinics (13%), food banks (12%), and GP surgeries (11%). However, for the 2 in 3 (63%) that still find themselves without access, they’re having to use a substitute item, such as toilet paper (62%) and kitchen roll (31%) – or in some cases, old underwear (15%) or newspaper (7%).

With 86% of those who menstruate agreeing that having free and consistent access to period products would improve their overall health and wellbeing.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “We never want our customers to have to choose between buying the period products they need and feeding themselves or their families.

"For millions of people across the country, having access to period products is a basic and essential need, and we believe the provision of these in public toilets is as vital as toilet paper and soap. We are proud to announce our toilets will have pads and tampons freely available for anyone who needs them.

“As well as providing for our customers, we are delighted to be partnering with leading charity, Bloody Good Period, who are doing groundbreaking work in the menstrual equity space. Our donation of 1 million period products to Bloody Good Period will help to ensure that people are getting the products they need every month.”

Jo Atkins-Potts, Head of Communications and Campaigns at Bloody Good Period, says: “Period poverty is one of the most overlooked crises in the UK today, and it goes far beyond the inability to afford products—it’s about the dignity, health, and wellbeing of millions of people. At Bloody Good Period, we see firsthand how these choices between food and period products, or between shame and asking for help are devastating lives.

“This partnership with Aldi marks an important step towards addressing period poverty on a national scale, and we hope it inspires others to take action. Access to period products is not a luxury; it’s a basic human right.”

Aldi is donating 1 million period products to Bloody Good Period, a charity that fights for the rights of people who menstruate, including providing period products and menstrual health education to those who need it most. For any customers that would like to add to the existing donation or find out more about the initiative, visit the Aldi website: www.aldi.co.uk/period-poverty