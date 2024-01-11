A stitch in time: sustainable fashion gains momentum in 2024

We are slowly moving into a world where climate change concerns and environmental awareness are at the forefront of all of our global discussions these days, meaning that everything is going through changes, this includes the fashion industry.

More and more customers are increasingly opting towards more sustainable fashion, whether that's brands that are environmentally friendly production and materials or even learning to shop second hand and being able to style other peoples clothing and make them your own! This new stream of environmentally conscious consumers are aligning their own personal values with their wardrobe choices. This new shift in modern mindsets is compelling fashion houses to reconsider their manufacturing methods and their supply chains!

As we see sustainable fashion gain more and more momentum, education plays a crucial role in ensuring consumers make informed choices. Fashion brands are taking new and proactive steps to be able to raise awareness about the environmental impact of clothing production and consumption. From online resources to spread the word, to in-store campaigns, these initiatives aim to empower consumers with the knowledge needed to be able to make sustainable fashion choices, ones that are right for them! Clothing brands all across the globe are catching the sustainability bug.

Of course it's not just the environment that suffers, in recent years it’s certainly come to light that the fashion industry has faced increasing scrutiny for not only its negative impact on the environment but the abuse of human rights. In 2023 alone, nearly 4 million garment workers in Bangladesh, the world's largest garment and textile exporting country, took to the streets, protesting for higher wages and better working conditions after having basic human rights violated.

From big brands to smaller boutiques, it seems that everyone is trying to do their bit for the planet and giving people better working conditions when it comes to fashion, with some of the smaller brands being some of the best places for these sustainable types of clothing. We took a look at the stunning women’s brand Sarah Thomson, where these ladies have made it their mission to create not just beautiful pieces but pieces made out of completely sustainable and recyclable materials. All of the materials used are built to last, meaning there is less chance of them being thrown away or disregarded.