News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Seal on Blackpool beach pictured 'sunbathing' near North Pier and Blackpool Tower

A seal waddled onto the beach in Blackpool for a quick sunbathe this week.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 19th Jan 2024, 13:59 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 14:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The seal was found soaking up some winter sun on the beach in Blackpool on Wednesday (January 17).

Local man Lee Rawcliffe came across the special visitor on the sand opposite the Tower, close to North Pier.Local man Lee Rawcliffe came across the special visitor on the sand opposite the Tower, close to North Pier.
Local man Lee Rawcliffe came across the special visitor on the sand opposite the Tower, close to North Pier.

Local man Lee Rawcliffe came across the special visitor on the sand opposite the Tower, close to North Pier.

The seal was found 'sunbathing' on the beach in Blackpool on Wednesday (January 18). Picture by Lee RawcliffeThe seal was found 'sunbathing' on the beach in Blackpool on Wednesday (January 18). Picture by Lee Rawcliffe
The seal was found 'sunbathing' on the beach in Blackpool on Wednesday (January 18). Picture by Lee Rawcliffe
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lee, a keen wildlife photographer, snapped some pictures of the seal while it enjoyed a brief break from a tiring swin in the freezing waters of the North Sea.

Lee, a keen wildlife photographer, happily snapped some pictures of the seal while it enjoyed a brief break from swimming in the freezing waters of the North Sea.Lee, a keen wildlife photographer, happily snapped some pictures of the seal while it enjoyed a brief break from swimming in the freezing waters of the North Sea.
Lee, a keen wildlife photographer, happily snapped some pictures of the seal while it enjoyed a brief break from swimming in the freezing waters of the North Sea.

While soaking up some winter sun, his new flipper-footed friend playfully rolled onto its back in the sand while posing for pictures before waddling its way back into the surf and disappearing below the waves.

Related topics:BlackpoolNorth PierSeal