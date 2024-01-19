A seal waddled onto the beach in Blackpool for a quick sunbathe this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The seal was found soaking up some winter sun on the beach in Blackpool on Wednesday (January 17).

Local man Lee Rawcliffe came across the special visitor on the sand opposite the Tower, close to North Pier.

Local man Lee Rawcliffe came across the special visitor on the sand opposite the Tower, close to North Pier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seal was found 'sunbathing' on the beach in Blackpool on Wednesday (January 18). Picture by Lee Rawcliffe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee, a keen wildlife photographer, snapped some pictures of the seal while it enjoyed a brief break from a tiring swin in the freezing waters of the North Sea.

Lee, a keen wildlife photographer, happily snapped some pictures of the seal while it enjoyed a brief break from swimming in the freezing waters of the North Sea.