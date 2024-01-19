Seal on Blackpool beach pictured 'sunbathing' near North Pier and Blackpool Tower
A seal waddled onto the beach in Blackpool for a quick sunbathe this week.
The seal was found soaking up some winter sun on the beach in Blackpool on Wednesday (January 17).
Local man Lee Rawcliffe came across the special visitor on the sand opposite the Tower, close to North Pier.
Lee, a keen wildlife photographer, snapped some pictures of the seal while it enjoyed a brief break from a tiring swin in the freezing waters of the North Sea.
While soaking up some winter sun, his new flipper-footed friend playfully rolled onto its back in the sand while posing for pictures before waddling its way back into the surf and disappearing below the waves.