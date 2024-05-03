Watch: Blackpool Tower Circus through decades of historic pictures
Blackpool Tower Circus is iconic and has a rich history dating back to its opening in 1894.
Over the years, the circus has evolved incorporating new acts and technologies while keeping hold of that traditional charm.
And it has never missed a season, even through two world wars.
Today, the circus continues to thrill, living up to its legacy of wonder and excitement.
Watch our video which rounds-up some of the best historic pictures from our archives.
