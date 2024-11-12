Search for hero pilot family who swerved Preston flight path to avoid schools in World War Two Mustang test
On June 21 1944, Burtie Orth was testing a Mustang fighter out of the airbase at Warton. He got into difficulties over Fulwood and his plane started to break up.
Children in Fulwood and Cadley School, who were underneath his flight path, were afraid that the plane would crash on the school. But Lt Orth steered his plane away from the school to crash on farmland a mile away in Ingol. Sadly, he was trapped in the cockpit and died when the plane caught fire.
His bravery was later commemorated by a plaque in the school.
Burtie married a lady from Lytham and had a daughter.
Now a group researching the history of the Second World War in Preston would like to contact Burtie's daughter.
Project leader Stephen Davies said, 'Burtie Orth was regarded as a hero in our part of Preston. We know that his daughter lived in Blackpool and would like to invite her to events we are planning to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the war.
“We hope that your readers will be able to help us trace her.'
