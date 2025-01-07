With many Blackpool and Fylde Coast venues having had to close down over the years as times change and generations who once revered local haunts grow up and cast their fake IDs into the bin, what will never die are the memories.
With countless famous places still going strong in people’s memories, the swindling number of local pubs, bars, and clubs across not only Blackpool but the Fylde Coast on the whole can be temporarily forgotten, with a trip down memory lane allowing people to have a good old reminisce.
Despite their beloved reputations, a large number of the venues that have closed down over the years have had to do so due to lack of business, which - while sad - is something of a natural fact of life in modern times defined by tightened belts and increased cost of living.
Keen to get people feeling a little nostalgic, we asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette which are the venues that they miss the most and the response was overwhelming. Here are 31 pubs, bars and nightclubs that people miss the most.
Take a look and see how many you can recognise...
