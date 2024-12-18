Sadly, over time, many such venues are forced to close down and, over the past couple of decades, the Fylde Coast has seen a number of former classic bars, clubs, and pubs shut their doors on a permanent basis.

Despite the venues themselves having shut up shop, the memories they inspire in countless locals will always live on in the minds of thousands of revellers who enjoyed more than their fair share of merry evenings at those very same watering holes.

With that spirit of nostalgia in mind, we recently asked our readers what their most beloved yet sadly now long-lost places were - the fine establishments at which they were once happy regulars - in the hope of taking many on a trip down memory lane.

As you might imagine, the response was overwhelming, so here are 31 pubs, bars, and nightclubs that people miss the most...

1 . Club Sanuk Crowds of clubbers outside on the opening night of Club Sanuk on Blackpool seafront. Mandy Fitzpatrick commented: 'Sanuk because I've only lived here for 17 years but my hubby also says 007 club if anyone remembers it'

2 . Hole in One Hole in One Pub on the South Park estate in Lytham sadly closed down in 2015. It was recently demolished

3 . 007 Club Brian London's 007 Club was ground breaking in its day and lots of you mentioned it. But this is for Bill Glass. It was where he met Brenda, his late wife. He said: 'Brian London that's where I met Brenda, my wife and the love of my life. We had 47 great years together until she joined the angels in March 2022. I miss her every day, but she gave me fantastic memories that all started in the 007'

4 . The Wheatsheaf Now boarded up, The Wheatsheaf was once a popular watering hole.

5 . Jellies Jellies Nightclub manager Paul Burke outside the familiar 1990s venue