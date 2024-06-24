With the number of pubs and bars dwindling, Fylde Coast residents like to to take a trip down memory lane to reminisce of good times spent in these venues.
A large number of the venues that have closed down over the years, have had to do so due to lack of business.
We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette which are the venues that they miss the most and the response was overwhelming.
So here are 31 pubs, bars and nightclubs that people miss the most - including places in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast:
1. Club Sanuk
Crowds of clubbers outside on the opening night of Club Sanuk on Blackpool seafront. Mandy Fitzpatrick commented: 'Sanuk because I’ve only lived here for 17 years but my hubby also says 007 club if anyone remembers it'Photo: Christian Blake
2. Hole in One
Hole in One Pub on the South Park estate in Lytham sadly closed down in 2015. It was recently demolishedPhoto: submit
3. 007 Club
Brian London's 007 Club was ground breaking in its day and lots of you mentioned it. But this is for Bill Glass. It was where he met Brenda, his late wife. He said: 'Brian London that's where I met Brenda, my wife and the love of my life. We had 47 great years together until she joined the angels in March 2022. I miss her every day, but she gave me fantastic memories that all started in the 007'Photo: National World
4. The Wheatsheaf
Now boarded up, The Wheatsheaf was once a popular watering hole. | National World
5. Jellies
Jellies Nightclub manager Paul Burke outside the familiar 1990s venuePhoto: Dave Nelson
6. The George Hotel
The George Hotel, a popular pub back in the day, was located on Central Drive | NW
