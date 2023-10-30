25 memorable pictures from Friends Fest in Blackpool 2021 as fans remember Matthew Perry
These brilliant pictures look back at Friends Fest when it came to Blackpool in 2021.
It was a hyped event at the Winter Gardens and a must see for all Friends fans.
They were able to head to Monica or Joey and Chandler's apartments and relive the best bits of the iconic US sitcom which ran for 236 episodes until May 2004 but is still loved by fans to this day. And sadly they are now remembering the actor who played one of the key characters - Matthew Perry as Chandler, who has died.
Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more