Canine guests even got to meet Santa Paws for the special occasion.
The dog club raised £200 at the party on 13 December 2023 – which all goes towards maintaining the park.
Nigel Patterson, Chairman of the Friends Of Stanley Park, said: "It was another great event for the dog club, and we all look forward to Christmas. Everyone enjoyed themselves and we managed to raise more money for the park. It was a big success."
There will be a Carols In The Bandstand event this Sunday (17 December) between 1 and 2pm. All are welcome.
1. Santa Paws came to Stanley Park.
2. Christmas jumpers at the Stanley Park Dog Club Christmas Party. Photo credit: Elizabeth Gomm
3. Bow-tie cutie at the Stanley Park Dog Club Christmas Party. Photo credit: Elizabeth Gomm
4. A fun time for dogs and owners at Stanley Park Dog Club Christmas Party. Photo credit: Elizabeth Gomm
5. A fun time for dogs and owners at Stanley Park Dog Club Christmas Party. Photo credit: Elizabeth Gomm
6. Festive pooches dressed up at Stanley Park Dog Club Christmas Party. Photo credit: Elizabeth Gomm
