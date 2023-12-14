Blackpool dogs came dressed in Christmas jumpers and festive bows for an festive celebration at the Stanley Park visitor centre.

Canine guests even got to meet Santa Paws for the special occasion.

The dog club raised £200 at the party on 13 December 2023 – which all goes towards maintaining the park.

Nigel Patterson, Chairman of the Friends Of Stanley Park, said: "It was another great event for the dog club, and we all look forward to Christmas. Everyone enjoyed themselves and we managed to raise more money for the park. It was a big success."

There will be a Carols In The Bandstand event this Sunday (17 December) between 1 and 2pm. All are welcome.

