What London landmark should you visit, according to your horoscope?

Every sign of the zodiac may find something exceptional in London, a city dripping with historical landmarks. Evan Evans Tours, London's longest established sightseeing company, partners with Inbaal Honigman, celebrity astrologer to reveal which London landmark you should visit, based on the landmark that closely matches your horoscope, and some of these may surprise you.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aries - Active, Modern - The Shard

Aries individuals are known for their active and modern outlook on life. Just like The Shard's striking contemporary design, you're always on the lookout for the latest trends and experiences. Soar high with The Shard and embrace your adventurous spirit.

Taurus - Bookish, Spiritual - Westminster Abbey

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every sign of the zodiac may find something exceptional in London. Photo: Bigstock

Taurus, your love for literature and spirituality aligns perfectly with the historic grandeur of Westminster Abbey. Its timeless elegance and spiritual significance will leave you feeling grounded and inspired.

Gemini - Sociable, Dramatic - The Globe Theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geminis, with your sociable and dramatic flair, are a natural fit for The Globe Theatre. Here, you can revel in the world of Shakespearean drama and connect with your expressive side.

Cancer - Caring, Family-Minded - The Natural History Museum

Cancers, driven by a deep sense of caring and family values, will find solace at The Natural History Museum. Explore the wonders of the natural world and create cherished family memories together.

Leo - Proud, Leader - Tower of London

Leos, your proud and leadership-oriented nature resonates with the commanding presence of the Tower of London. Stand tall amidst centuries of history and embrace your royal qualities.

Virgo - Organised, Punctual - Big Ben

Virgos, known for your organisation and punctuality, are a match made in heaven with Big Ben. Its timeless reliability and precision mirror your attention to detail.

Libra - Elegant, Creative - Covent Garden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Libras, with your innate elegance and creativity, will be enchanted by the artistic ambiance of Covent Garden. Immerse yourself in its sophisticated charm.

Scorpio - Intense, Unexpected - Tate Modern

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scorpios, your intensity and love for the unexpected find their perfect outlet at Tate Modern. The avant-garde art and provocative exhibits will stimulate your senses.

Sagittarius - Generous, Expensive - Buckingham Palace

Sagittarians, known for your generosity and appreciation of luxury, will relish the grandeur of Buckingham Palace. Embrace the opulence and indulge your royal fantasies.

Capricorn - Luxe, Lavish - Houses of Parliament

Capricorns, driven by a desire for luxury and ambition, will appreciate the opulent grandeur of the Houses of Parliament. Walk the halls of power and embrace your aspirations.

Aquarius - Humanitarian, Has Perspective - The London Eye

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aquarians, with your humanitarian and open-minded perspective, will soar to new heights on The London Eye. Gain a fresh perspective on the world and admire the city's beauty from above.

Pisces - Romantic, Loves Views - Tower Bridge

Pisceans, known for your romantic nature and love of scenic beauty, will be captivated by the romantic allure of Tower Bridge. Let your dreams flow like the River Thames beneath you.

Tom Macklin - Managing Director - Evan Evans Tours:

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I believe that travel should be a deeply personal and enriching experience. Our mission is to help those wanting to explore, connect with the soul of London and the other incredible landmarks we have to offer on our tours.”

“For Pisces, the dreamers and lovers of scenic beauty, a private romantic tour with your loved one is the ideal experience for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad