Watch Lionesses in Euro final action at Blackpool Tower

A giant screen will be showing the much-anticipated match on Sunday, creating a huge indoor fan park at the Tower’s Fifth Floor venue.

Free to enter, the event will start with match build-up around 3pm, followed by kick-off at 5pm. Doors open at 2pm.

There will also be half-time entertainment while the Tower will be lit up red and white to back our Lionesses as they battle Germany to be crowned winners of the tournament.

Watch the Lionesses at Blackpool Tower

Aaron Edgar, Senior Attractions Manager at The Blackpool Tower, said: “It has been inspiring to watch as our brilliant Lionesses have progressed through the Euros and, now, to be in the final against Germany is incredible and something we should all be proud of.

“These women are inspiring a generation of young girls, showing them exactly what can be done so we’re really excited to be screening the final and would encourage families of all ages to come along and join in the fun.

“Fingers crossed, we’ll be able to celebrate and bring football home!”

Mary Earps hopes England’s performances are serving to inspire as the Euro 2022 hosts prepare for Sunday’s Wembley final against Germany.

Earps has also spoken about being congratulated by her fellow Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea following the 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden.