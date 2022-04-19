This is one of Lancashire's hidden gems - perfect for a spring walk with your dog

The weir at Hoghton Bottoms

If you’re looking for a picturesque spring walk with your pooch, then you can’t go far wrong with one of Lancashire’s hidden gems – Hoghton Bottoms.

It’s not something you’d stumble across as it’s quite off the beaten track, but you can park up within a mile and take a walk through beautiful countryside and under a giant viaduct until you get to the stunning weir and salmon staircase.

You can find it by coming off at junction 3 of the M65 heading towards Blackburn, then following the signs to Hoghton Tower. From there it’s just a right turn away and it’s signposted so you can’t miss it.

There’s a pub on the corner of the right turn, The Boars Head, which is a welcome stop for refreshments on your way back.

If you’ve a day to spare it’s well worth a visit, but put your wellies or walking shoes on!

1. Fields of green

Start your walk with some wonderful scenic views

2. Hoghton Viaduct

The walk continues under the impressive Hoghton Viaduct

3. River Darwen

The walk continues up the River Darwen en route to the weir

4. Gorgeous scenery

The walk through the woods takes in some breathtaking scenery

