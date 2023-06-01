This Childrens Gardening Week, Child Action Northwest are delighted to announce support to develop a purpose-built outdoor space for young people.

CANW Young Carers playing in the open space at Wilpshire Head Office

Emma Goldthorpe, Head of Governance and Finance at the Eric Wright Charitable Trust, said: “The Trust understands the power of our local communities and the therapeutic difference spending time in the outdoors can make. We continue to support the work of Child Action Northwest by investing in this project to bring long-term change to the area and wider community.”

The outdoor space, which will be designed with young people, is set to begin development in Summer 2023 and to open in Spring 2024. The space will be used by young people, adults and families from across the services delivered by the charity and will see our community using the area for gardening, counselling sessions, learning through play and simply relaxing in the outdoors.

Sue Cotton, CEO of Child Action Northwest, said: “We are delighted that the Eric Wright Charitable Trust continues to show its commitment to the work of Child Action Northwest, and are thrilled to have the backing of the Trust to create an outdoor space that is conducive to learning, filled with fun, activities, and meaningful resources.

We are seeking more individuals and business leaders, with an interest and passion for supporting young people, who want to drive change now for the next generation and who will step up and unite with the same aim: to raise aspirations, increase skills and improve the health and wellbeing of young people and our future workforce.” CANW are inviting influential members of the community to join them in addressing a systemic problem by becoming supporters of their charity. Their work with children, young people & families relies upon this support – without it they wouldn’t be able to run their services or reach the children and young people that need them most. To find out more about becoming a patron – visit: https://canw.org.uk/support-our-work/major-gifts-and-philanthropy/ or contact Jonathan Cobbold at [email protected]

