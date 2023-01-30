The most romantic places to visit in the UK for free this Valentine's Day

Finding the most romantic places to visit in the UK (photo: Adobe)

The frugal team at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk website have identified eight low-cost romantic places across the UK for couples to explore on Valentine’s Day which may be completely free for those who live nearby.

February 14 is an exciting day for many lovers as they express their love and admiration for their partners and for some a ring may be in question.

But this can be a worrying time for those who can’t afford to buy luxury gifts, a bouquet of roses, or begin to even think about affording a proposal.

Urge to visit romantic UK locations as love is ion the air (photo: Adobe)

However, eight budget-friendly romantic hotspots have been found across the country from villages in The Cotswolds to the Isle of Skye in Scotland, for couples living locally to enjoy doing something special on the annual occasion whilst saving money.

Rebecca Bebbington, online consumer expert at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “Many couples love to go all out on Valentine’s Day and splash the cash on roses and presents.

“But this year may be slightly different, as many won’t be able to afford the same luxuries as living costs continue to rise.

“To help those wanting to celebrate for less, we’ve found eight of the most romantic destinations across the UK for couples to visit with their partners.

“Some of these locations include Bourton-on-the-water, for couples to stroll in the beautiful village, to the iconic Notting Hill to make it feel like you’re in the middle of a romantic film.”

Here are eight low-cost hotspots to visit this Valentine’s Day from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk:

Notting Hill, London

The colourful strip of pastel houses is the perfect location to make you feel like you’re in the middle of the iconic 90’s film. Stroll through the neighbourhood for a cheap afternoon trip with charming coffee shops and bustling markets dotted around the area.

Tintagel Castle, Cornwall

A popular seaside location with incredible views of the coastline and the birthplace of King Arthur has been a favoured spot for romantics to visit during the love season. The land around the castle is free to roam, but you have to pay a fee for a closer look.

Bourton-on-the-Water, The Cotswolds

The rural village in The Cotswolds is a hidden romantic gem to visit around Valentine’s. It has the River Windrush which flows through the village along with its five-stone bridges which are idyllic for scenic walks. It’s been referred to as the British Venice - only you won’t need to pay for a flight to travel there.

Gower Peninsula, Wales

The Gower Peninsula was the first area in the UK to receive the title of Outstanding Natural Beauty thanks to its beaches, woodlands and fascinating landscaping. It’s suitable for adventurous couples who love rock climbing and steep walks as well as those who want to relax by walking along the beach.

Bakewell, Derbyshire

A humble village in the Peak District is one of the biggest towns in the Peak District. It’s famously known for its thriving market and independent shops to grab a cheap bite and souvenir. Bakewell tart lovers are also in for a treat, as the original pudding shop is centred in the heart of the village.

York, North Yorkshire

The walled city is a must-see for couples to visit due to its unique architecture and array of attractions. Take a couple of days to explore all of the sights and make sure to visit the castle, and the National Railway Museum to find out more about the city. For couples looking for a thrill, opt for a drink in one of the haunted pubs scattered across the area.

Snowshill, Gloucestershire

Snowshill is one of Britain’s most quaint and peaceful areas to visit for its stunning views, perfect for those looking for an escape to the countryside. If you don’t fancy paying to visit the grand manor, you can still enjoy a romantic exploration around Snowshill and take in the fresh air and if you’re lucky, you might catch a glimpse of February snow.

Isle of Skye, Scotland