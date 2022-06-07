Organisers The Friends of Fairhaven Lake were thrilled with the success of the event, saying on their Facebook page: “A huge thank you to the friends who did a fantastic job organising so many food, drink and retail stalls along with activities and entertainment.

"The Big Picnic concludes a wonderful bank holiday weekend celebrating the platinum jubilee.

"A big thank you to everyone visiting the park to all our events, particularly in typical British bank holiday weather!”

The Big Picnic was a roaring success when it was first held in 2018, but plans to repeat it in 2020 and 2021 were scuppered by the pandemic.

As our pictures show, everyone was thrilled to see it return!

