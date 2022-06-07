The Big Picnic at Fairhaven Lake also marked the jubilee celebrations

The Big Picnic in pictures: The event organised by Friends of Fairhaven Lake returns in style and hundreds flock to enjoy the event

The Big Picnic returned to Fairhaven Lake and it was the biggest one yet to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Jane Clare
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 11:14 am

Organisers The Friends of Fairhaven Lake were thrilled with the success of the event, saying on their Facebook page: “A huge thank you to the friends who did a fantastic job organising so many food, drink and retail stalls along with activities and entertainment.

"The Big Picnic concludes a wonderful bank holiday weekend celebrating the platinum jubilee.

"A big thank you to everyone visiting the park to all our events, particularly in typical British bank holiday weather!”

The Big Picnic was a roaring success when it was first held in 2018, but plans to repeat it in 2020 and 2021 were scuppered by the pandemic.

As our pictures show, everyone was thrilled to see it return!

1. The Big Picnic at Fairhaven Lake

Maia Pelgrom and Martin Clarey from Lytham and Ansdell Royal British Legion with a Royal guest!

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

2. The Big Picnic at Fairhaven Lake

The Nestor, Wogden, Harbour and Charnock families raise a cheer at the event

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

3. The Big Picnic at Fairhaven Lake

All smiles from Mo and Joe Groves

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

4. The Big Picnic at Fairhaven Lake

Gary Loftus celebrates the jubilee at Fairhaven Lake.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

