TAKING PRIDE: Hundreds turn out to celebrate at first Blackpool Pride Parade for two years

Marchers flew every colour of the rainbow as they paraded aong the Prom

By Simon Drury
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 1:27 pm
The one-day event on The Prom also includes live music.

A colouful collection of stars will took to the open-air stage on Princess Parade, outside the Metropole Hotel, as crowds of spectators march from South Pier in the resort’s first pride parade since 2019.

For the last couple of years Pride has been celebrated virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic,.

Venues and bars such as cabaret favourites Flying Handbag and Funny Girls, cabaret showbar Viva, nightclub Flamingo's, long-standing Ma Kelly's and new addition Kaos are are set to host pride celebrations over the weekend.

Flying the flag

Blackpool Pride Parade

Photo: Wes Holmes

Pride paraders with placards

Pride paraders with placards

Photo: Wes Holmes

Festival of colour

Parading on the Prom

Photo: Wes Holmes

Emergency services

Ambulance staff at the parade

Photo: Wes Holmes

