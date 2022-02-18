Highest Point 2022: musical legends and chart-toppers Richard Ashcroft, Clean Bandit, and Kaiser Chiefs set for Lancashire festival
From musical royalty in former ‘The Verve’ frontman Richard Ashcroft to modern-day chart-toppers in Grammy Award-winning Clean Bandit and rock legends Kaiser Chiefs, a litany of musical talent is set to descent on Lancashire later this year for the Highest Point festival in Lancaster.
The county’s biggest open-air music festival, Highest Point is set to take place in May in the stunning, 54-acre grounds of Williamson Park, which is gearing up to host thousands of happy revellers for the three-day event.
Across the weekend of Thursday 12th to Saturday 14th, the festival will host sets from Basement Jaxx, Sigala, Reverend and the Makers, Example, Jax Jones, The Lottery Winners, and The Sherlocks in truly stunning surroundings boasting views over Morecambe Bay and out to the Lake District fells.
"It was amazing to be able to host the festival last September after two years off, the crowd was amazing and we had such incredible feedback,” said Jamie Scahill, co-founder of the festival. “We have another huge line up heading for Lancaster. We can’t wait for the festival season to kick off!”
Other performers include Not3s, Low Steppa, Mae Muller, Mimi Webb, Horse Meat Disco, SASASAS, Shy FX, Sub Focus, Turno, Emily Nash, Lancaster natives Lowes, Judge Jules, Luke Una, Charlie Tee, Matt Thiss, Escape Classics, Mr Wilsons Second Liners, 80s V 90s, and Funkademia, while festival favourites The Cuban Brothers will return with their comedy performances.
Attendees will also be able to partake in regional street food and craft beer on site as well as enjoying the Not-tober beer hall, a new area featuring an immersive bingo experience.
To buy tickets, head to https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/highest-point-festival/