The Italian Gardens at Stanley Park

A new hobby group is being set up which aims to bring together people with an interest in the natural environment of the park and photography and art.

An initial meeting has been held which attracted 18 people, and others who are interested in joining are invited to attend a further meeting due to be held on Sunday April 30 between 10am and 1pm at the visitor centre in the park.

Nigel Patterson, chairman of the Friends of Stanley Park, said: “We are looking to set up a new group to cater for people who share an interest in terms of nature, ornithology, painting and photography.

A view of Stanley Park lake

“The aim is to create a drop in centre which people can go to to get advice, for example if they have a problem with their camera, so they can enjoy their hobby.

“It would be a hub for people to go along to with specialists on hand to help them.

“There are people who want to pass on their knowledge, and there are people who want to learn, and we think this is a good way of doing that.”

Once the group is up and running it is expected it would meet around once every two weeks.

The park is also planning to hold another season of its popular bandstand concerts which returned last year having been suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

Nigel added: “The new programme of concerts is due to be announced in mid April and we are planning to run run a full programme from May until September.

“We’re also due to start the summer planting in the third or fourth weeks of April and will have a few further announcements about investment in the park.

“It’s good to see so much going on and we’re looking forward to Stanley Park looking wonderful for the summer.”

