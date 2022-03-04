Junior open day at St Annes Tennis Club
Youngsters wanting to try out tennis are being invited to a junior open day at St Annes Tennis and Squash Club on Avondale Road in the town.
Friday, 4th March 2022, 2:32 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th March 2022, 2:37 pm
The event takes place on Sunday March 13 from 11am until 2pm for all age groups under 18.
Participants will be shown round the facilities which also include squash, racketball and tabletennis.
All equipment will be provided and youngsters will be able to meet the club coaches. There will also be refreshments available.