Jorvik Tricycles range of e-trikes perfect for treating a fitness fanatic or avid explorer this Christmas

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 11th Oct 2024, 13:53 BST
Jorvik Tricycles is Europe’s leading manufacturer of electric tricycles, whose range of e-trikes is perfect for treating a fitness fanatic or avid explorer this Christmas.

From the foldable commuter friendly JET-E16 to the best selling JET-E which can be customised with dog beds and wicker baskets for a sustainable way to get from a-to-b.

Accessible, easy to use, adult tricycles have been a growing trend in recent years alongside e-bikes as consumers continue to look for low cost, low emission and more active modes of transport.

Every Jorvik tricycle is powered by Samsung or LG batteries. These industry-leading batteries not only last longer and stand up to years of charging, but meet more rigorous safety standards than many cheaper alternatives.

Jorvik mountain trikes give you the confidence to ride off the beaten track.Jorvik mountain trikes give you the confidence to ride off the beaten track.
Jorvik mountain trikes give you the confidence to ride off the beaten track.

A spokesman said: “Gone are the days of clunky gears and greasy fingers. We use internal gear hubs, meaning slick, reliable gear changes, even when you’re stopped. They’re also protected from the elements in every season and are virtually maintenance-free.”

Jorvik Tricycles has a huge choice to suit all.

Why not treat yourself or your loved one this festive season?

