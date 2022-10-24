News you can trust since 1873
In pictures: Young Fylde Coast runners tackle one mile race in Lytham's Green Drive Five

Youngsters braved the wet weather for the annual Junior Mile at Green Drive Gold Course in Lytham on Sunday Oct 23, 2022.

By Lucinda Herbert
35 minutes ago

The junior challenge is part of the 5k Green Drive Five, organised by the Lytham St Annes Road Runners Club.

The event has been going for 22 years.

Here are some pictures from the day.

1. Young runners take part in the one mile run of the Green Drive Five. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Young runners take part in the one mile run of the Green Drive Five. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Young runners take part in the one mile run of the Green Drive Five. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Young runners take part in the one mile run of the Green Drive Five. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Young runners take part in the one mile run of the Green Drive Five. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Young runners take part in the one mile run of the Green Drive Five. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Young runners take part in the one mile run of the Green Drive Five. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Young runners take part in the one mile run of the Green Drive Five. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

