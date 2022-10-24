The junior challenge is part of the 5k Green Drive Five, organised by the Lytham St Annes Road Runners Club.
The event has been going for 22 years.
Here are some pictures from the day.
1. Young runners take part in the one mile run of the Green Drive Five. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Young runners take part in the one mile run of the Green Drive Five. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Young runners take part in the one mile run of the Green Drive Five. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Young runners take part in the one mile run of the Green Drive Five. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
