Gazing out on wonderful views for miles around, sweat dripping from your brow and a sense of accomplishment offer ample rewards for your endeavours.

And here in Lancashire there are numerous hills to tackle, by yourself, with friends, a walking group, or with your family.

Here are seven magnificent hill walks for you to try and if you want to find out more about each route and find more great walks, click here

1. Darwen Hill A picturesque walk through the woods of Roddlesworth, passing a wishing well and continuing onward to Darwen Moors and Tower

2. Pendle Hill Pendle Hill - an extremely beautiful way to enjoy some of the finest views in Lancashire

3. Rivington Pike Rivington Pike - particularly popular with families and dog walkers, the view from the top is simply stunning

4. Ward's Stone Ward's Stone is the highest hill in the Forest of Bowland - perfect for a well-earned picnic after a tough yomp