Here are five of the best outdoor activities in Lancashire

1.
Anderton Centre, New Road, Anderston, Chorley
Fancy hiring a kayak or stand up paddle board for a paddle on the reservoir...
You may also be looking for somewhere to use your own SUP or kayak. (They don’t allow inflatables excluding SUPS.) The Pay and Play sessions are just £12 per person, which includes all safety equipment.
All sessions are supervised rentals, no formal instruction is given. Participants will be limited to an area of the reservoir, and only suitable activities will be available, mainly stand up paddle boarding and sit on top kayaking. To book visit https://andertoncentre.co.uk/fun/pay-play/
2.
Braeden Pony Trekking, near Preston
Braeden Pony Trekking Centre is situated in the heart of the Lancashire countryside, providing an idyllic setting for pony trekking.
It is a family run centre catering for all age groups and requirements.
They offer a wide variety of treks, accompanied by an experienced rider, duration from one to four hours, and bespoke treks for disabled riders.
Book at http://www.braedentrekking.co.uk/
3.
Euxton Karting, Euxton Lane, Euxton, near Chorley
Euxton Karting offers the perfect outdoor adrenaline-boost, all year round.
The place where you will find out who is the best racer in your team.
Reach exhilarating speeds in the adult 270cc Biz karts, or 160cc Cadet Biz karts for smaller adrenaline seekers and finally, 120cc/ 4bhp Bambino Biz karts for younger karters starting out with their training wheels. And with personalised lap time, there will be no dispute as to who is the better driver!
Euxton Karting run multiple sessions throughout each day of the week.
They welcome everyone over six years of age and above 1.1 meters tall.
Book online at https://lune-kart-lancaster.co.uk/
4.
Lowland Farm Alpacas, Peel Lane, Blackpool
Alpaca walks consist of a meet and greet talk, then you get to pick which alpaca you want to walk with on a nature trail where you have a chance of seeing hares, buzzards and much more wildlife in a peaceful open field off road. Visit https://lowlandfarmalpacas.co.uk/