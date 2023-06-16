Heatwave UK: This is what the temperature is going to be this weekend in Blackpool - and when it's going to rain
Experts at the Met Office say Saturday is going to be cloudy, with sun only poking through later in the evening, with rain looking likely for Sunday morning, Monday lunchtime and scattered showers for the rest of next week. There could even be a chance of more thunderstorms.
Temperatures will still be warm though, with Saturday seeing highs of 24°C and 22°C on Sunday.
Anyone planning to attend outdoor events such at the Lytham Car Show should think about taking an umbrella, just incase.
What about the coming week?
Met Office experts say that outbreaks of rain or showers, heavy and thundery at times, are likely to spread across many areas of the UK early next week, before things could get sticky.
A spokesman said: “The far north west may remain drier at first but with some patchy low cloud here. Through the week, showers, some heavy and thundery, are likely to continue, though brighter or sunnier interludes are also expected, along with a brisk breeze at times.
"Temperatures remaining warm or very warm and rather humid for many.”
And is the end of June better?
Hopefully, yes. Beyond next week and towards the end of June, there may be a return to slightly more settled conditions due to an increase in high pressure.
This would mean reduced rainfall amounts for many, although perhaps with the north west seeing more rainfall at times. Temperatures are likely to remain above average.