Experts at the Met Office say Saturday is going to be cloudy, with sun only poking through later in the evening, with rain looking likely for Sunday morning, Monday lunchtime and scattered showers for the rest of next week. There could even be a chance of more thunderstorms.

Temperatures will still be warm though, with Saturday seeing highs of 24°C and 22°C on Sunday.

Anyone planning to attend outdoor events such at the Lytham Car Show should think about taking an umbrella, just incase.

People sunbathe sit in deckchairs to sunbathe on the beach, as visitors take a donkey ride across the sand, in the sunshine in Blackpool, north west England on June 14, 2023 (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

>>>Read here how untreated sewage was released into the sea at Blackpool this week

What about the coming week?

Met Office experts say that outbreaks of rain or showers, heavy and thundery at times, are likely to spread across many areas of the UK early next week, before things could get sticky.

A spokesman said: “The far north west may remain drier at first but with some patchy low cloud here. Through the week, showers, some heavy and thundery, are likely to continue, though brighter or sunnier interludes are also expected, along with a brisk breeze at times.

This is when rain is likely on Tuesday

"Temperatures remaining warm or very warm and rather humid for many.”

And is the end of June better?

Hopefully, yes. Beyond next week and towards the end of June, there may be a return to slightly more settled conditions due to an increase in high pressure.

