Greatest hattrick of all time? Watch Avenue FC amateur Callum Ormrod score three amazing goals
This is the moment an amateur footballer scored ''the greatest hattrick of all time'' - smashing in three worldies from outside the box.
Callum Ormrod, 21, banged in the three goals for his Manchester-based team Avenue FC.
An onlooker who filmed it tweeted: ''@callumormrod1 with arguably the best hat trick you will see this season and more. Avenue through and through go on son ''.
People who saw the video online hailed the three goals.
Another said: ''100% convinced he’s done that from left back as well.''
@ConnorParker10 said: ''He's scored the goal of the season 3 times in the same match.''
@BenStan76217366 said: ''Belters''.
@joshcantle said: ''Jesus Christ that is the best hat trick I have ever seen unbelievable.''
They won the game against Breightmeit United 12-1.
