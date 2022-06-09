The event was organised by The Great Eccleston Parish Council and followed a short service to mark the jubilee.
As our pictures show, it was a family afternoon followed by a number of live music events in the Square and in the local public houses.
1. Great Eccleston Music Party
Revellers enjoy a good time outside the White Bull
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Great Eccleston Music Party
Welcome speeches during a short service at the Great Eccleston Music Party
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Great Eccleston Music Party
People listen to a short service at the Great Eccleston Music Party
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Great Eccleston Music Party
Proud with the Union Jacks
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard