Glamping and camping in Lancashire: 10 top spots for you to consider for a close-to-home staycation

With travel disruption, particularly at airports, set to continue for the forseeable future, many Lancashire holidaymakers are deciding on a staycation rather than a vacation.

And staying close to home – considering the soaring cost of fuel – has its advantages too.

Glamping has taken the UK by storm and, over the past four years, has accelerated in popularity, by 56% from Summer 2017 to Summer 2021, according to Google searches from the months June to October.

Get your glamp on at one of the top spots in Lancashire

If you love the idea of camping but need a little bit more than the basic living arrangements, glamping may be right up your street. From wigwams to treehouses, and even renovated buses, it seems Brits are now veering towards these quirky stays more and more.

So if you’re a glamper or a camper, here are 10 top spots in the county for you to consider:

Stanley Villa Farm Fishing & Camping, Preston

An award-winning family-run glamping site, set in beautiful countryside just 15 minutes from Blackpool. Whether you’re looking for peace and tranquillity or an action-packed getaway, Stanley Villa Farm is the perfect place for your next break.

Visit their website here.

Rossendale Holiday Cottages and Glamping, Rossendale

Situated in the beautiful Rossendale Valley on the edge of the Pennine Moors in Lancashire, their cottages and glamping pods make the perfect getaway for anyone wishing to escape the city for a weekend or midweek break.

Visit their website here.

Bowland Lakes Leisure Village, Forton, Preston

A selection of glamping pods and lodges set by beautiful lakes, in easy reach of the Forest of Bowland.

Visit their website here.

Ream Hills Holiday Park, Weeton, Blackpool

Nestled in the heart of Weeton village surrounded by rural farmland in the beautiful Lancashire countryside and host to a range of stunning accommodation.

Visit their website here.

Bowland Wild Boar Park, Preston

Situated in the heart of the Forest of Bowland, an area of outstanding natural beauty, Bowland Wild Boar Park is a short distance from the picturesque village of Chipping.

Visit their website here.

Calder Farm, Bolton-By-Bowland, Clitheroe

Calder Farm is a small family run campsite located in the beautiful village of Bolton by Bowland in the heart of the Ribble Valley.

Visit their website here.

Kneps Farm Holiday Caravan Park, Stanah, Thornton Cleveleys

A calm oasis in the countryside, but ever so handy for the changing Fylde coastline, bright lights of Blackpool, and everything else that the area has to offer.

Visit their website here

Royal Umpire Caravan Park, Croston, Leyland

Royal Umpire holiday park offers quality touring and motorhome pitches and a cosy Harripod collection for the traditional glamping experience.

Visit their website here.

Smithson Farm Camping and Caravan Park, Burnley

All year camping, touring and glamping site in the heart of Pendle Witch Country, close to all amenities.

Visit their website here.

The Golden Ball at Snatchems, Morecambe

There are three new luxury family Camping Pods at Snatchems. Each cabin comfortably sleeps two adults and two/three small children.