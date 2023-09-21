Calling all knitters – here’s your chance to make a very unique impact with MPs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On October 26, Lancashire Wildlife Trust is a holding a parliamentary reception along with Cumbria and Cheshire Wildlife Trust.

The attending MPs will be learning about the breadth and depth of their work across the North West, as well as speaking to a group of passionate young people from across the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the insect-eating plants that have been reintroduced to Lancashire after 100 years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is for every MP that attends to take from the event how much nature matters to people. As a small reminder of this, the Trusts plan to present every MP with a small hand-knitted nature creature - any animal, insect, bird or plant that thrives in our region.

But they need your help

If you are a whizz with knitting, crocheting or crafting and can make a creature that fits into the palm of a hand, the Trust would like you to help.

The creatures can be any animal, insect or bird that thrives in our region such as owls, butterflies and bumblebees.

The creatures can be dropped off at the Trust’s head office, posted, or given to staff members.

If posting, please address to Catherine Haddon:

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester & North Merseyside,

The Barn,

Berkeley Drive,

Bamber Bridge,

Preston,

PR5 6BY

Why do this?

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the Trust said: “In terms of why we are going down the knitted route, we think that asking people who care about nature to spend time knitting something that MPs can take away is much more impactful than just giving away goody bags with bulk-purchased items.

"The time and effort that our kind donors put in to make unique creations will show our MPs that people across our region want them to put nature first, especially as we approach a general election next year.”

Campaigns

The Trust is keen on highlighting several environmental issues, including restoring peatlands, protecting sand dunes, reintroducing wildlife and saving red squirrels.

It is also a passionate advocate of the benefits of nature-based health projects.